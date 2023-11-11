Curry Is The Spicy Kick Your Mac And Cheese Has Been Lacking

Whether you're pouring an envelope of neon cheese-y flavoring over instant noodles (no judgment) or making a gourmet five-cheese concoction, you just can't beat oodles of soft noodles and comforting cheese sauce — no matter how you slice. From high-end restaurant menus to kid's staple dinners and everything in between, mac and cheese is synonymous with American cuisine. There are plenty of ways to dress up the standard mac and cheese, but one hack you may not have thought of comes from adding curry powder.

It's a departure from the standard spices used in macaroni — which is typically seasoned mildly save for a dash of salt, pepper, or garlic powder. But once you try adding warm, fragrant curry powder to your next mac and cheese, you won't look back. And you don't need much to impart a mild but complex depth of warmth and spice; try adding one to two teaspoons of curry powder to your cheese sauce before pouring over the noodles. You can always add more.