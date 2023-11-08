Henry Bain's Sauce Is A Robust Condiment And A Long-Time Kentucky Secret

Bourbon and fried chicken may be Kentucky's most famous culinary contributions, but there's a wealth of unique foods to come out of the Bluegrass State. Henry Bain's sauce is one such Kentucky-born recipe that was hidden in exclusivity before becoming a statewide staple.

Named for its creator, Henry Bain's sauce is a sweet and tangy steak sauce made with tomato sauce, vinegar, soy, pickled walnuts, sweet chutney, and a wealth of aromatic spices. Among its many ingredients, tamarind, soy, garlic, ginger, and molasses mirror the tangy, spicy, and umami profile of Worcestershire sauce. However, steak sauce and ketchup seasonings along with chutney and pickled walnuts give Henry Bain's sauce a distinctly unique flavor that makes Kentucky proud.

The iconic story behind the sauce's creation adds more authenticity to Henry Bain's sauce, encompassing an inspirational rise through the ranks and a delicious secret generously shared with the rest of the world. You may not see Henry Bain's sold outside of Kentucky, but its fame has inspired copycat recipes and rave reviews from nationally recognized culinary publications like the New York Times.