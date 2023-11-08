Why You Should Skip The Salt And Pepper When Dining In Egypt

Being a foodie, traveling across cultures, and indulging in different cuisines is just one of the many joys of life. But no matter where you are, it's easy to get so lost in the excitement of the food itself that you forget about one very important thing — etiquette. Sometimes we may even think we're following the protocol, but come to find out we've been completely misguided.

For instance, something you might think of as harmless, such as peppering your own salad, could unknowingly be taken as an insult if you're dining in Egypt. While it may be a common habit in the U.S., in Egyptian culture, reaching for the salt or pepper when you're sitting down for a meal is actually incredibly offensive. After all, that dish was prepared just for you, with the intention of tasting exactly as it does.

Therefore, asking for more seasoning insinuates that it wasn't prepared to standard. So, if you find yourself at a restaurant in Cairo and you catch yourself looking around for salt to add to your dukkah-crusted fish, it's best that you hold your tongue. That rule is even more imperative to follow if you're dining in someone else's home.