Avoid The Scrambled Egg Effect When Making Homemade Ice Cream

Making homemade ice cream is something that everyone should try at least once. Not only is it a fun and creative way to express yourself and create your perfect flavor combination, but it is also relatively easy to do. The hardest part of the process occurs near the very beginning: Making the custard that will become the ice cream base. It is not uncommon to find that you have accidentally scrambled the eggs, throwing off the texture and consistency of the custard. If this issue has you swearing off homemade ice cream endeavors, know that it is usually due to high temperatures and can be easily avoided. Let's dig into the science behind why this happens and how to prevent it.

In order to make a custard base for your ice cream, you must heat milk, cream, and sugar on a stove and then whisk in egg yolks. The problem is that eggs begin to coagulate — or scramble — at just about 144 F, especially when introduced to heat too quickly. This is far lower than even the heat of a medium-low flame, which for most stoves is around 250 F minimum. In short, you can't simply drop your eggs into your hot custard base and hope for the best; you need to use a special technique that will gradually warm your eggs to the desired temperature without shocking them.