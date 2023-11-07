Sea Cat Punch Is The Jamaican Drink Made From An Unlikely Ocean Creature

If you order a sea cat punch at a bar, get prepared for a taste of an aquatic creature. In Jamaica, sea cat is slang for octopus. Bartenders first boil octopus to make a white, milky liquid that is to be used in making this drink recipe. White rum, cream, peanuts, molasses, malt powder, and a protein drink called Supligen are blended along with ice and the liquid made from the octopus. Supligen alone is made to be a meal replacement in beverage form; packed with vitamins, iron, and calcium, the drink can be found in a range of flavors such as peanut, vanilla, cookies and cream, chocolate, and coffee – and that is before it is added to the sea cat creation.

Blended with malt powder, cream, and rum, this boozy milkshake-like drink is dense. It's no wonder sips of this thick concoction are believed to boost virility. Unless you're in Jamaica, however, you may send your bartender into confusion by asking for this beverage, whether you ask for a sea cat punch or a sea cat cocktail.