Malted Milk Powder Will Give Your Cake's Icing A Kick Of Nostalgia

If you have an unused package of malted milk powder stashed in your kitchen cupboard and aren't quite sure what to do with it, it's time to add it to some icing. Though malted milk powder may be an ingredient more commonly associated with milkshakes and chocolate-coated candy, the dried product can bring a satisfying taste of yesteryear to your culinary decorating projects. Originally made as a nutritional supplement, the 1869 creation found its way into concoctions of milk and chocolate syrup — and, eventually, ice cream. But why stop there? Spoonfuls of this familiar-tasting powder can easily be blended into cake batter, cookie dough, and bowls of icing.

By mixing malted milk powder into a classic cream cheese frosting recipe, you'll add extra richness and subtly toasted yet earthy sweetness. That's due to the elements that combine to make malted milk powder in the first place: wheat flour, malted barley extracts, milk, salt, and sodium bicarbonate. Trust us, this definitely belongs in the frosting you use for cakes and cupcakes.