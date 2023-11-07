The Difference Between Quinoa And Couscous

Pasta, rice, and potatoes are delicious, but they're only the tip of the iceberg of filling carbs. For easy and quick-to-make alternatives, turn to the delightful couscous and quinoa. Commonly confused — and incorrectly categorized as grains — the two foods have distinct attributes. Hailing from separate continents, they have varying uses, nutritional qualities, and subtle differences in taste, too.

When choosing between the two foods, there's not one that's better than the other. Both are delicious and satiating, with a dizzying amount of applications. Interest in South American foods, as well as Mediterranean cuisine, has deservedly amplified the two foods into the culinary spotlight. However, each comes with its own advantages and culinary quirks. When considering how to integrate each food into the diet, it pays to look at the particulars — especially for those concerned with gluten intake. Let's dive into the differences between quinoa and couscous.