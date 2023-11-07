The Major Difference Between Casserole And Cassoulet

The relationship between casseroles and cassoulet is a perfect example of just how varied the simplest of food traditions can become. For most Americans, a casserole is a big dish of starches, meat, vegetables, or all three, mixed with sauce or cheese, and baked together. It's the original 50s version of the one-pot meal. But even that expansive concept is just the beginning of what casseroles can be. United only by the big pans, being cooked in the oven, and the vague idea of comfort food, casseroles encompass favorites from lasagna to potatoes au gratin, in addition to newer creations like the tater tot hotdish. And that variety is what separates casseroles from cassoulet, as the former is a whole style of dish, while the latter is a specific French meal with a history dating back centuries.

Any confusion between casserole and cassoulet is surely going to originate the name, as both are derived from same French term. Casseroles, and cassoulet, come from the French name for a type of pan called a cassolo or a cassole, specifically square, earthenware dishes that were made to be baked. Although cassoulet may not fit many Americans' idea of a casserole, as it more closely resembles a stew, the fact that its collection of hearty ingredients baked together in a ceramic dish does make it part of that category. Beyond being its own meal, cassoulet is also a much more involved recipe than casseroles, which are normally valued for their ease and convenience.