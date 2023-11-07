Cook Frozen Lobster Tails In The Oven For A Quick And Fuss-Free Dinner

When you have a bounty of frozen lobster tails waiting in your freezer, cooking them at home may sound daunting. Luckily, there's one game-changing method to turn those icy bottom-feeders into a decadent feast. The secret is to cook frozen lobster tails in the oven for a quick and fuss-free dinner. First, begin with a thorough thaw. You don't want unevenly defrosted lobster, which leads to uneven cooking. About 20 minutes before you're ready to roast those crustaceans, preheat your oven to a hot 400 F. This is the ideal temperature that promises to gently coax out the sweet, delicate flavors of the lobster meat.

As your oven hums, arrange the tails on a baking tray. Lobsters are from the salty cold waters of the ocean, so their flesh comes naturally brined. A little pepper, garlic, paprika, a squirt of lemon juice, and a generous brushing of melted butter will bring out the delicious flavors of the lobster. We also love sprinkling a little brown or granulated sugar on top. Bake the lobster until thoroughly cooked but no longer than 20 minutes. You don't want to overcook the lobster, which would result in tough, rubbery flesh.