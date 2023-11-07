Cook Frozen Lobster Tails In The Oven For A Quick And Fuss-Free Dinner
When you have a bounty of frozen lobster tails waiting in your freezer, cooking them at home may sound daunting. Luckily, there's one game-changing method to turn those icy bottom-feeders into a decadent feast. The secret is to cook frozen lobster tails in the oven for a quick and fuss-free dinner. First, begin with a thorough thaw. You don't want unevenly defrosted lobster, which leads to uneven cooking. About 20 minutes before you're ready to roast those crustaceans, preheat your oven to a hot 400 F. This is the ideal temperature that promises to gently coax out the sweet, delicate flavors of the lobster meat.
As your oven hums, arrange the tails on a baking tray. Lobsters are from the salty cold waters of the ocean, so their flesh comes naturally brined. A little pepper, garlic, paprika, a squirt of lemon juice, and a generous brushing of melted butter will bring out the delicious flavors of the lobster. We also love sprinkling a little brown or granulated sugar on top. Bake the lobster until thoroughly cooked but no longer than 20 minutes. You don't want to overcook the lobster, which would result in tough, rubbery flesh.
Use the oven to roast or broil frozen lobster tails to perfection
Here's another way to cook frozen lobster tails in the oven: use the broiler function. Just take a look at our broiled buttery lobster tails recipe developed by Jennine Rye to see how incredible the results can be. The high heat from the broiler creates a slightly crisp exterior while preserving the lobster's succulent interior. Prepare the lobster tails as you would if you were going to oven-roast them, then place them under the broiler at a fiery 500 F. Your lobster should be ready when the shells are brilliantly red and the meat glistens. This will take about 5 to 10 minutes to bring the meat up to an internal temperature of 140 F.
Serve immediately and pair them with white wine and simple sides like a fresh salad or buttery potatoes to let the lobster be the star at the dinner table. Each broiled lobster tail carries a golden-hued, buttery patina that breaks into the sweetest, most succulent meat. Oven-cooking lobster tails will allow you to enjoy the full, rich taste of lobster that's been concentrated and enhanced through the dry, even heat of the oven, which contrasts sharply with the wet heat of boiling or steaming. Your oven-roasted or broiled lobster tails will have a slightly charred finish that isn't achievable with water-based cooking methods.