Add Smoked Elephant Garlic To Give Your Dishes A Unique Umami Boost

Named for its gargantuan size, elephant garlic has characteristics of both the garlic and onion family. Elephant garlic is technically an onion, falling under the genus Allium, but it also produces allicin, the compound in garlic responsible for its rich and savory aroma. Elephant garlic's flavor profile thus contains the strengths of both garlic and onions, with a sweet and mild palate and savory umami fragrance and finish.

While elephant garlic is mild enough to eat raw in salads, smoking it will enhance its sweet and savory notes while adding a wonderful smoky flavor. Smoked elephant garlic has a complex burst of earthy umami akin to a porcini mushroom, with a caramelized sweetness. Smoking is a slow-roasting process that will transform elephant garlic into the richest, most complex paste to spread over or blend into countless dishes. You will need a grill or a smoker and wood chips to properly execute the smoking method.

If you don't have a smoker, you can place the wood chips over hot coals on the grill for the same effect. For a gas-fired grill, you can create a smoker by using a foil-covered tin pan to smoke your wood chips. Similar to roasting garlic, you'll cut the top off of a head of elephant garlic, drizzle it with olive oil, and wrap its exterior in aluminum foil, leaving the top exposed. Then, place the garlic in the smoker or on the grill, cover it, and smoke it for an hour between 325 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit.