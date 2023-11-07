The Easy Trick For Prepping Slow Cooker Meals Ahead Of Time

The whole point of a slow cooker is to make your life as easy as possible — and to whip up tasty meals that fill your house with delicious smells all day, of course. But most of us don't have time to assemble 10 different ingredients and cut up an array of veggies in the morning before work, which many slow cooker recipes require. With just a little planning ahead, however, you can set yourself up for both a yummy dinner and an efficient morning.

The night before you want to make your slow cooker dish, get all your prep done. This means chopping your veggies, browning or searing your meat, sautéing your onions, or completing any other steps that require slicing or cooking before the ingredients go into the Crockpot. Then, toss everything in your slow cooker's pot, cover it, and keep it in the fridge overnight.

In the morning, all you have to do is plug in your device and let it do its thing. Keep in mind, though, that you may have to add an extra half hour or so of cooking time since you're starting out with a cold dish. Or, to circumvent this issue, pull your pot out of the fridge about a half hour before you leave and let it warm up on the counter while you get ready.