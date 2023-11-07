A Spoon And Straw Are All You Need To Perfect The Face On Classic Smiley Fries
Smiley fries have been a beloved treat for many, evoking fond childhood memories of playful meals and happy moments. Undoubtedly, the charm of these fried treats lies not just in their taste but in their cheerful appearance. Achieving that perfect smiley face on each fry might seem like a task for professional kitchen tools, but in reality, all it takes are two simple items found in any kitchen: A spoon and a straw.
Creating these joyful snacks begins with a smooth potato dough made by mixing mashed potatoes and cornstarch. You can also add breadcrumbs and seasoning for added flavor. Once the mixture is well incorporated, roll it out and cut small circles using a cookie cutter or a glass. Now, for the most fun part — crafting that iconic smiley face. This is where the straw and spoon come in.
Use the end of the straw to gently press and twist into the potato disc to create two round eyes. For the smile, gently drag the tip edge of the spoon across the potato disc to carve a crescent shape. Once shaped, these smiley fries are ready to be cooked to golden perfection. Whether baked, air-fried, or pan-fried, the key is to achieve a crispy exterior while maintaining a soft, fluffy interior.
More tips for crafting perfect smiley fries
Perfecting smiley fries is an art that involves more than just the right shaping tools. You also need to use the ideal type of potatoes. Yukon Gold potatoes are the preferred choice. Unlike starchy varieties like russets, these yellow spuds have just the right amount of starch to form a pliable dough that is easy to roll and shape.
Another tip to keep in mind once you've mashed your Yukon Gold potatoes and prepared the dough mixture is, to chill it for about 20 to 30 minutes. Some people may skip this step but it's a game-changer, making it easier to roll out and shape. The chilled dough is also less sticky and more manageable, allowing for cleaner cuts when creating your smiley faces.
When it's time to fry, a little trick ensures the faces retain their shape: Drop the fries into the oil face-side down first. This technique solidifies the smiley face quickly, preventing it from losing its detailed cutouts. If the faces do lose some definition after frying, a quick fix is using a bamboo skewer to gently reshape them. This touch-up should be done immediately after frying before the fries cool and harden. By following these simple tips, your smiley fries will not only taste great but also bring a smile to everyone's face.