A Spoon And Straw Are All You Need To Perfect The Face On Classic Smiley Fries

Smiley fries have been a beloved treat for many, evoking fond childhood memories of playful meals and happy moments. Undoubtedly, the charm of these fried treats lies not just in their taste but in their cheerful appearance. Achieving that perfect smiley face on each fry might seem like a task for professional kitchen tools, but in reality, all it takes are two simple items found in any kitchen: A spoon and a straw.

Creating these joyful snacks begins with a smooth potato dough made by mixing mashed potatoes and cornstarch. You can also add breadcrumbs and seasoning for added flavor. Once the mixture is well incorporated, roll it out and cut small circles using a cookie cutter or a glass. Now, for the most fun part — crafting that iconic smiley face. This is where the straw and spoon come in.

Use the end of the straw to gently press and twist into the potato disc to create two round eyes. For the smile, gently drag the tip edge of the spoon across the potato disc to carve a crescent shape. Once shaped, these smiley fries are ready to be cooked to golden perfection. Whether baked, air-fried, or pan-fried, the key is to achieve a crispy exterior while maintaining a soft, fluffy interior.