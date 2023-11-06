Kimchi Is The Crunchy, Tangy Addition Your Next Tuna Melt Needs

This familiar diner classic is about to get a whole lot more interesting. To craft the ultimate tuna melt, it's all about the balance of flavor. Rich, savory tuna salad on thick, buttery bread would be well complemented by a sharp, bright topping. Enter, kimchi.

Kimchi is a traditional Korean food made of salted, fermented vegetables, most often a combination of napa cabbage, salt, garlic, ginger, scallions, fish sauce, and red chili flakes. The word "kimchi" actually comes from the Korean word "chimchae," meaning "vegetables soaked in brine." The resulting dish is a spicy, sour, pungent, tangy, umami-forward condiment that your tuna melt has been crying out for. The acidity of the kimchi meets the savory umami-ness of the tuna for a savory flavor bomb that feels oh-so-right. In fact, countless dishes already pair tuna with kimchi, like chachi-kimchi-jjigae, a kimchi stew with tuna, which is a traditional Korean comfort food.

To make it work for your tuna melt, use a pinch of kimchi as a topping at the end, no cooking or extra preparation steps necessary. Feel free to add other complementary, flavorful toppings like pickled red onions, pickled jalapeños, or charred fresh scallions. For added brightness and slight heat, you could slather your bread with sweet-spicy tomato jam before adding your tuna salad, then top it all off with a generous pinch of kimchi.