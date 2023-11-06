The Texas Burger Restaurant That Decided To Join Forces With A Laundromat

If you have to do chores, you might as well make it fun. Such is the concept fueling the decision to combine laundry machines with a bar selling craft beer. At Harvey Washbangers, Texans can fill two needs at once: Clean laundry and drink cold pints. The restaurant-laundromat combination provides both the machines and the menus for locals and visitors alike to pass the time while waiting for spin cycles to complete.

Guests can order buckets of beers of their choosing, picking out six bottles from a dense list of craft IPAs, lagers, ales, sours, stouts, and ciders. A rotating selection of beers on tap offers fresh pours, and for teetotalers, hand-spun milkshakes made with Blue Bell ice cream serve up a sweet treat on washing day. With happy hour discounts, weekday lunch specials, and organized trivia nights, getting the laundry done has never seemed so appealing — and we haven't even begun to describe the burgers on the menu.