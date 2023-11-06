Krispy Kreme Debuts 3 New Fall Flavors And Brings Back Fan Favorites
"Fall dessert" doesn't just refer to pies. If Krispy Kreme has anything to say about it, donuts are the star of the dessert table this season, and the beloved donut giant just dropped three new autumnal creations as part of its Flavors of Fall collection, which launches on November 6, 2023, via an official press release. The Caramel Pecan Brownie Donut is the richest of the bunch, featuring a glazed donut dipped in brownie batter icing, drizzled with salted caramel, and topped with candied pecans.
For coffee fans, the Cinnamon Latte Lover Donut is dipped in cinnamon icing and topped with cinnamon latte buttercream and a leaf candy garnish. Perhaps the most imaginative of the new seasonal trio is the Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled Donut, which Krispy Kreme says is "inspired by blackberry crumble from Grandma's kitchen." It's stuffed with blackberry filling, dipped in cinnamon icing, and topped with crunchy granola for an interesting textural element.
This fruity treat could be a welcome change for foodies who might be getting burnt out on more traditional fall flavors by the time November rolls around. In the sweet-spiced spirit of the season, Krispy Kreme is also bringing back three fan-favorite treats from past years: the Spiced Apple Filled Donut, the Chocolate Iced with Autumn Sprinkles Donut, and the Pumpkin Spice Cake Donut.
Getting sweet and savory with Krispy Kreme this fall
Each of Krispy Kreme's six fall 2023 donuts is unique, but the flavors play off of each other as well. Conveniently, the sextet also makes for a tidy half-dozen box for Friendsgivings, office parties, movie nights, tailgates, crisp backyard barbecues, or dessert for a crowd. They would also make a killer breakfast on Thanksgiving Day as you prep the meal — and, incidentally, these limited-time Krispy Kreme donut flavors are available from November 6, 2023, through Thanksgiving Day. Fans can try these new sweets for themselves at Krispy Kreme stores via pickup, delivery, or by ordering on the mobile app.
For added convenience, two of the fall treats — the Spiced Apple Filled Donut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Donut — will be available in the Krispy Kreme six-packs delivered daily to many grocery stores. The donut chain has been showing its fall fever for a while now. Krispy Kreme dropped its first fall Pumpkin Spice collection in early August 2023 while temperatures were still scorching, serving up PSLs and two other limited-time fall donut flavors: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl and Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan. These new creations make a mature departure from past years' donuts.
In 2022, Krispy Kreme released an Apple Fritter and a Salted Caramel Brownie Donut similar to the Caramel Pecan Brownie Donut introduced this season. Complex, dimensional flavor profiles are the name of the game with this seasonal sextet, and less fall-specific flavors like the Cinnamon Latte Lover Donut could even end up sticking around beyond fall.