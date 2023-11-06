Krispy Kreme Debuts 3 New Fall Flavors And Brings Back Fan Favorites

"Fall dessert" doesn't just refer to pies. If Krispy Kreme has anything to say about it, donuts are the star of the dessert table this season, and the beloved donut giant just dropped three new autumnal creations as part of its Flavors of Fall collection, which launches on November 6, 2023, via an official press release. The Caramel Pecan Brownie Donut is the richest of the bunch, featuring a glazed donut dipped in brownie batter icing, drizzled with salted caramel, and topped with candied pecans.

For coffee fans, the Cinnamon Latte Lover Donut is dipped in cinnamon icing and topped with cinnamon latte buttercream and a leaf candy garnish. Perhaps the most imaginative of the new seasonal trio is the Classic Blackberry Crisp Filled Donut, which Krispy Kreme says is "inspired by blackberry crumble from Grandma's kitchen." It's stuffed with blackberry filling, dipped in cinnamon icing, and topped with crunchy granola for an interesting textural element.

This fruity treat could be a welcome change for foodies who might be getting burnt out on more traditional fall flavors by the time November rolls around. In the sweet-spiced spirit of the season, Krispy Kreme is also bringing back three fan-favorite treats from past years: the Spiced Apple Filled Donut, the Chocolate Iced with Autumn Sprinkles Donut, and the Pumpkin Spice Cake Donut.