That Handful Of Leftover Duck Sauce Packets Finally Has A Use

You order takeout from your favorite local Chinese joint. Right on. But, after you finish your egg roll and General Tso's, the bottom of your brown paper bag is littered with a ludicrous amount of extra duck sauce packets. You're thrilled, because duck sauce rocks, but what can you do with all those orange beauties besides stick 'em in a cupboard and forget about them? Turn them into a marinade.

Duck sauce is commonly made from some combination of plums, apricots, peaches, sugar, soy sauce, rice vinegar, and salt. Its thin, slightly sticky, jelly-like consistency gives it the viscosity to be a natural fit for a marinade. Plus, it already contains all the crucial ingredients for success: Salt, oil, and acid. The oil allows it to adhere to food, the salt keeps moisture locked in, and the acidic component of the vinegar tenderizes the meat and further infuses the flavor.

Whatever you choose to slather your duck sauce marinade on, just be sure to marinate in the fridge. Allowing your foods to marinate at room temperature can provide a breeding ground for bacteria and pathogens to spawn. Also, marinate in a plastic bag, or a plastic or glass tupperware. Metal containers can impact the flavor of your marinade.