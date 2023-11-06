The Tapping Method To Tell When Soda Bread Is Done Baking

Soda bread is a staple in many kitchens. Its simplicity and hearty flavor make it a favorite among bread enthusiasts. But how do you know when your soda bread is perfectly baked, with an enticing golden crust and tender crumb? The answer may be right at your fingertips — or, more accurately, at your ears.

One of the age-old methods for gauging soda bread's doneness is the "hollow sound test." It's a straightforward yet reliable way to ensure your bread is baked to perfection. To use this method, remove the bread from the oven when it has cooked for the given time in the recipe. Keep the bread in the pan and lightly tap it against the countertop. Listen for a hollow sound inside the bread as you tap the pan down on the counter.

If the bread makes a solid thud, the bread needs more time in the oven. But if you hear a hollow, drum-like sound, your soda bread is done and ready to be enjoyed. When you tap the bottom of the bread and hear a hollow sound, it indicates that the moisture has evaporated, and the bread is cooked through. Conversely, if the bread is undercooked, the moisture remains, resulting in a denser, doughy center that produces a dull thud when tapped.