Give Your Chicken Noodle Soup A Kick With Chipotle Peppers In Adobo Sauce

Whether you're making your chicken noodle soup at home or buying a can from the store, it's super easy to add chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. If you're going for the former, you can toss the peppers in alongside your broth after you've sauteed your veggies and aromatics. If you opt for the latter, just add your chipotles right when you start heating the soup on the stove. Beforehand, you'll want to chop the peppers up — and be sure to leave them saucy instead of patting them dry. You can also pour extra of that deliciously spicy liquid right into your soup or use it to marinate your chicken before cooking it. Feel free to use any combination of the chopped chipotles and adobo sauce, keeping in mind that the peppers will hold more of the heat.

If you're making your dish in a slow cooker, add the peppers or the sauce (or a little of both) right into the pot along with all of your other ingredients, including the chicken. Since chipotles in adobo sauce can be pretty hot, start off small with just a few tablespoons. If your tongue can take it, you can pour in a whole 7-ounce can. Your soup will be anything but bland.