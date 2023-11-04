Add Fish Sauce To Your Chicken Wing Batter For An Umami Flavor Overload

Are you looking to infuse an umami flavor into your next batch of chicken wings? Adding fish sauce to your wing batter might just be the answer. If you're unfamiliar with fish sauce, don't let its name scare you away. Primarily used in Asian cooking, it's a dark brown, thin liquid condiment derived from fermented fish, usually anchovies. Its deep, savory flavor is briny with a hint of sweetness.

This hack can be used in both wet batters and as part of a dry batter preparation. You can even go batterless, marinating the chicken in fish sauce, or use the pickle brine batter technique. Whichever method you use, as long as you have a suitable flavor pairing, your wings are sure to be on overload when it comes to the savory, meaty depth that umami, the fifth taste, lends.

If you've been fortunate enough to have tried Andy Ricker's career-defining Vietnamese Pok Pok wings, these may be what comes to mind when thinking about fish sauce and chicken wings, with their deeply steeped flavor. It's an absolute one-two punch of sticky-sweet and savory, and for good reason: They're marinated in fish sauce to full and brilliant effect. Similarly, fish sauce is a complementary addition to Teriyaki-style wings as well as BBQ wings, where it can add a counterbalance to their sweetness in much the same way while adding dimension to the flavor profile.