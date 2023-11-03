Starbucks Announces Wage Increases And Major Global Expansion Plans

If you already feel like there is no way there could possibly be room for more Starbucks locations in the world, the coffee juggernaut disagrees. The company is fresh off of an impressive earnings report that saw its quarterly income rise to $1.22 billion, a significant increase of nearly $350 million from the same period last year. Starbucks is apparently feeling optimistic enough about the future to announce a massive global expansion plan that could add thousands of international locations. Dubbed the "Triple Shot Reinvention Strategy" in a press release from the chain, the expansion is part of a multipronged effort to grow Starbucks' business through improved efficiency, more stores, better digital service, and more.

The news of the expansion was paired with the company's plan to "reinvigorate partner culture." By the end of the 2025 fiscal year, Starbucks wants to double the hourly income it was paying out in 2020 with higher wages and more working hours. It also plans on revealing a new set of partner benefits and work enhancements in the coming weeks. While any raise for retail workers is a nice thing, it's hard not to see this as a response to the growing union movement at Starbucks. Over 350 stores have unionized over the past few years, and the relationship between the company and its employees has grown combative, with the National Labor Relations Board repeatedly finding that Starbucks has violated labor laws.