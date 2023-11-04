Cover Tuna In Sesame Seeds Before Cooking For The Most Satisfying Crunch
With how prized ahi tuna is in the restaurant world, it's a wonder that you can find reliable tuna steaks on a budget. The meaty, mild fish can be served in a multitude of ways, and searing them in a pan is one of our favorites. Even better? Covering them in sesame seeds for a delicious crunch.
The technique yields the type of delectable tuna that you would find on a restaurant menu, according to recipe developer Christina Musgrave. In her sesame-crusted tuna steak recipe, she discusses the accessibility of the dish. "I love how easy this dish is," she remarks. "It feels so fancy but comes together super quickly and is just so delicious!" Aside from tuna's distinct taste, the flavor comes from sesame seed's nuttiness.
The sesame seeds don't just act as a flavor enhancer but as a protective barrier for the tuna. The fish tends to overcook easily, transforming from tender and meaty to tough cardboard. With a sesame seed crust, the exterior takes on a deeper flavor while the tuna within maintains its beloved buttery texture.
What to eat with sesame-crusted tuna steaks
A savory dish like this deserves a counterpart that's honeyed and luscious. Glazed vegetables are the perfect complement, bringing out the sweetness in the sesame seeds while balancing tuna's flavor. After roasting carrots, onions, broccoli, mushrooms, and edamame for a few minutes, cover them in a honey, ginger, and soy sauce glaze and return them to the oven to allow the veggies to caramelize.
If you prefer your tuna to be sweeter, apply this same glaze before putting the sesame seeds on. Whisk honey, rice vinegar, sesame oil, chili oil, soy sauce, and ginger paste together and cover the tuna steaks in it. Next, pour on the sesame seeds and sear the tuna steak for about a minute on each side.
You can also set aside some sesame oil, soy sauce, and sesame seeds to whip up some homemade seaweed salad. The tangy and fiery side dish and the crunchy seared tuna steaks make the perfect pair, whether for hosting events or dinner for one.