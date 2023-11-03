Espresso Martini Glitter Bombs Give Your Holiday Cocktails Some Festive Flair
Espresso martinis are one of the hottest cocktails in the world right now, and they're about to get even trendier with a little help from Kendall Jenner. The reality star and model joined the ever-growing list of celebrities with liquor brands when she launched her tequila, 818, in 2021. That release has overlapped with the rise of the espresso martini, which was once considered a fun but dated relic of the 1990s but has now seen a resurgence to become one of the most ordered cocktails in America. The martini is normally made with vodka, but Jenner and 818 are not content to let a booming trend pass them by. Instead, as revealed by a press release sent to Tasting Table, 818 has created a recipe for a tequila version and teamed up with Art of Sucre on a special glitter bomb that turns the martini into an entirely new drink.
Art of Sucre is the creator of the original cocktail glitter bombs, which are spun nests of cotton candy with edible glitter that can be dropped into drinks to lightly sweeten them while transforming their appearance into something colorful and sparkly. Its new Gold Espresso Glitter Bomb is designed to pair specifically with the 818 Tequila Espresso Martini. Available for a limited time starting on November 3 and exclusively on Art of Sucre's website, the glitter bombs come in packs of four at the price of $22.
The Art of Sucre Espresso Glitter Bomb transforms an 818 Espresso Martini into a shiny golden drink
The gold in the espresso martini glitter bomb comes from the color of the glitter. Dropping the bomb into the drink will transform the normally dark brown cocktail with a shimmering, deep golden hue, perfect for a holiday celebration. The cotton candy mix-in should also add a little extra sweetness to your espresso martini, as the 818 recipe calls for only 2 ounces of its tequila and 1.25 ounces of chilled espresso or cold brew in addition to the glitter bomb. Incorporating the Gold Espresso Glitter Bomb is as simple as stirring it in once you've shaken your martini with ice and poured it into your glass. 818's suggested liquor for the martini is its reposado tequila, which should lend some additional depth and complexity to the cocktail beyond the express flavor.
If espresso martinis aren't your thing but you still have a bottle of 818, Art of Sucre produces a wide range of celebratory glitter bomb colors that would work great in other tequila cocktails like margaritas and palomas. So no matter your taste in drinks, you should be able to find a way to add a little festivity to your holiday cocktails this year.