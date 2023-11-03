Espresso Martini Glitter Bombs Give Your Holiday Cocktails Some Festive Flair

Espresso martinis are one of the hottest cocktails in the world right now, and they're about to get even trendier with a little help from Kendall Jenner. The reality star and model joined the ever-growing list of celebrities with liquor brands when she launched her tequila, 818, in 2021. That release has overlapped with the rise of the espresso martini, which was once considered a fun but dated relic of the 1990s but has now seen a resurgence to become one of the most ordered cocktails in America. The martini is normally made with vodka, but Jenner and 818 are not content to let a booming trend pass them by. Instead, as revealed by a press release sent to Tasting Table, 818 has created a recipe for a tequila version and teamed up with Art of Sucre on a special glitter bomb that turns the martini into an entirely new drink.

Art of Sucre is the creator of the original cocktail glitter bombs, which are spun nests of cotton candy with edible glitter that can be dropped into drinks to lightly sweeten them while transforming their appearance into something colorful and sparkly. Its new Gold Espresso Glitter Bomb is designed to pair specifically with the 818 Tequila Espresso Martini. Available for a limited time starting on November 3 and exclusively on Art of Sucre's website, the glitter bombs come in packs of four at the price of $22.