The Reason You Should Avoid Browning Salted Butter

Recipes of all kinds are popping up that celebrate the delightful nutty richness of browned butter. Whether it's chocolate chip cookies or gnocchi served in a brown butter sauce, browned butter has the magic touch to elevate nearly any dish.

Crafting browned butter isn't rocket science, but like any culinary endeavor, there are some common pitfalls to avoid. One significant misstep is opting for salted butter. The process of browning butter evaporates the water inside, which could be as much as 18% of the total weight of the butter, depending on the brand. As salted butter browns, the salt becomes more concentrated, resulting in an unpleasantly intense flavor.

Salted butter has roughly half a teaspoon of salt per stick, which could be way more than you'd want in your recipe. You could cut back on other salt sources, of course, but it's hard to judge just how much salt is actually in the butter or how the salt will affect the flavor of your finished dish. It's far more simple to brown unsalted butter instead.