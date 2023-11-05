Brûlée The Top Of Your Pumpkin Pie For A Sweet, Glossy Coating

Pumpkin pie is a staple at most holiday tables around the United States. With a velvety, custardy filling and a deep, sweet taste, this dessert has every reason to be popular. After years of classic pumpkin pie, however, you may be wondering if there is a way to wow your guests with something a little more unique. There's no need to go seeking an entirely new recipe to do this, either. To reinvigorate your next pie, just give it a simple brûlée.

The term brûlée refers to the technique of burning sugar on top of a dish in order to create a thin, crunchy surface layer. You have probably heard of it from the well-known French custard dessert, créme brûlée. What you may not know, though, is that this technique can be applied to so many more things than just a simple custard — including your pumpkin pie. Adding this final touch to your pie will give it a luxurious appearance and an added textural element, and it will also enhance its sweet flavor by bringing out the caramel notes found in pumpkin.