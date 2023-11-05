Mayo Helps Temper The Tanginess Of Sour Cream For Balanced Potato Casserole

There's nothing that says "comforting" more than a potato casserole. The tender potatoes smothered in cream and baked under a blanket of cheese is what home tastes like. But while sour cream lends the casserole its creamy texture, it can also make it a tad too tangy. Thankfully, mayo can put a stop to that.

In her Cajun potato casserole, Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone mixes mayo with sour cream to dial back the acidity of the latter ingredient. "If you just added all sour cream it would overwhelm the flavors, [so] the mayonnaise really balances it out," she explains. Mayo has a slightly sweet taste that reduces the acidity in sour cream, giving you a perfectly creamy casserole.

The savory, rich taste of mayo and sour cream combined meshes well with the spicy, smoky flavors found within Morone's Cajun potato casserole. Still, the combination works with other potato casseroles. Use it for a cheesy hash brown casserole or in a loaded baked potato casserole with onions and salty bits of bacon.