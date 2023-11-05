Why Red Potatoes Are Ideal For A Seafood Boil

While the star of a seafood boil is undoubtedly the seafood, the other ingredients that go into this hodgepodge dish each have their own integral roles in providing an elevated eating experience. Take the potato, for example. On its own, it may seem plain, but when stewed in the rich broth, it takes on all of the intricate flavors in the pot and creates the perfect savory bite between bites of seafood. Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's festive seafood boil gives careful consideration to the type of potato selected for this dish.

In her recipe, McGlinn selects red potatoes because they "hold their shape in such a hardy recipe." Red potatoes are small and have bright, earthy red skin, just as the name implies. As McGlinn points out, red potatoes are adept at holding their shape and have a heavier texture after cooking. They're also known for their exceptional ability to take on the flavors around them, making them the perfect addition to a seafood boil. As an added bonus, the red skin of the potatoes is a source of iron and vitamin C. Plus, the red skin will retain its color while it cooks, offering a vibrant hue to your boil.