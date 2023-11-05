How To Use An Aluminum Foil Pie Tin As A Makeshift Steamer

Steaming food is a simple technique that can unlock a range of textures and flavors in different dishes. The act of steaming is cooking using moist heat. The vapor from boiling water can cook a wide array of ingredients, including vegetables, meat, and dough. While steaming may feel like a daunting technique to try at home, there are ways to simplify the process. Steaming typically involves resting a steaming basket (which has gaps that allow steam to filter through) on top of a pot of boiling water. However, if you don't have a traditional steaming basket on hand, the solution to your problem may already be hiding in your kitchen. Aluminum pie tins can be transformed into crafty steaming baskets with a little maneuvering.

Take an aluminum pie tin and poke small holes in the bottom using a knife, skewer, or scissors to allow the steam to vent. To prevent your food from sticking to the pan, cut a piece of parchment paper to fit the pie pan and poke a few holes in it as well, similar to the small paper bottoms you'd find in Chinese dim sum containers. The tin will go in with the bottom side up, and the water needs to reach about halfway into the pie tin. You don't want to overfill the water, but you need enough to steam. For best results, ensure your selected pie tin fits as closely to the edges of the pot as possible.