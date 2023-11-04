Transform Your Morning Toast By Giving It A Literal Twist

Toast is a quintessential breakfast staple that has transformed into countless varieties over the years. Brunch restaurants and breakfast cafes have given toast a starring role by using thick slices of artisanal bread as the foundation for elaborate combinations of gourmet spreads and garnishes. However, even dry white toast can undergo a transformation of its own.

In fact, thin, pliable sandwich bread has the potential to create a show-stopping work of culinary art. Using maneuvers many of us have learned in an elementary school class of arts and crafts, you can modify the shape of a slice of bread by giving it a literal twist. You start by making diagonal slits through each corner, creating a rhombus-like outline in the crumb. The slits will allow you to twist and fold each strip of bread into a four-pointed star with raised edges that form a neat square-shaped compartment for you to fill with your favorite breakfast ingredients.

Gone are the days of using a dry piece of toast to soak up the yolk of a fried egg. This fun and artistic hack will upgrade your toast's presentation without sacrificing its utility as a conduit for spreads and other toppings. Furthermore, toasting the bread after twisting it into its star-shaped mold will reinforce and solidify its shape, akin to firing a ceramic bowl in a kiln.