Jeremy Scheck's Secret To Simple And Delicious Roast Chicken - Exclusive

Jeremy Scheck is an internet sensation whose debut cookbook "ScheckEats—Cooking Smarter" is all about making delicious meals that are easy and accessible — like roast chicken. In addition to being an excellent weeknight meal, preparing a whole bird is an excellent way to be economical in the kitchen as you can repurpose the leftovers in soups and sandwiches.

We recently spoke with Scheck in an exclusive interview for Tasting Table, during which he shared his favorite tips for making roast chicken that is straightforward and tastes phenomenal. While "ScheckEats—Cooking Smarter" has an entire section about the art of chicken, Scheck's primary guidance is to break the cooking process down into steps.

"One secret is to cook the chicken on high heat, salted, with nothing on it for the first 30 minutes. Then, take it out of the oven, season it, and add a dry rub," he shares. The dry rub is where you have an opportunity to customize the flavor profile of your roast chicken to best suit your taste preferences.