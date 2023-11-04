Olive Oil Is The Perfect Cocktail Ingredient To Sip During Hanukkah

If you're ready to dive in and start mixing some festive cocktails, we've got you covered. If you're feeling creative, follow your heart, but we've got some inspiration here if you need it. The quality of your ingredients has a huge impact on how cocktails taste, so make sure you are using fresh, high-quality olive oil.

One great way to incorporate olive oil into your drinks is through an olive oil martini. This one's nice because it's flexible and can work with gin or vodka. You'll want to prepare this in advance by making what's called an olive oil-washed spirit. For a 750-milliliter bottle of gin or vodka, use ½ cup of olive oil. Pour both into a container and shake them together. Keep the container in a cool place for 12 hours, and then place it in the freezer for another 12 hours. Strain the mixture through a cheesecloth or another fine material and you'll be left with a delicious base for your martini.

If you're looking for something with a little less prep, you can use ½ ounce of olive oil in something with citrus, like lemon juice and gin or vodka. Honestly, the world is your oyster with this one. The olive oil is going to add a touch of grassiness and richness to whatever cocktail you make. If you're hosting and are nervous about how it will turn out, try something small and taste-test it before your guests arrive.