Give Canned Black Beans A Cuban-Style Upgrade For A Simple Yet Elevated Dinner

Integrating black beans into your diet is a great way to be on the receiving end of quite a few health benefits. After all, black beans are high in fiber, protein, and antioxidants. However, you may not want to have black beans solo, as they can be bland without proper seasoning. One delicious way to spice up canned black beans is to give them a Cuban-style upgrade.

Cuban black beans add in spices and veggies to make for a more enticing and satisfying dish. The veggies often include onion and bell pepper; the seasonings include cumin, coriander, oregano, salt, smoked paprika, and pepper. To tie everything together, the final key ingredient is a jalapeño to ensure the dish has a good amount of heat.

Not only does this dish incorporate a slew of vibrant and delicious flavors, but it's also incredibly easy to make: It's a one-pot meal that's ready to eat in under 30 minutes. Plus, Cuban black beans are filling enough to enjoy for lunch or dinner, either on their own or over a serving of rice.