Trader Joe's New Crunchy Chili Cranberry Orange & Onion Is Just In Time For The Holidays

One of the reasons many of us enjoy grocery shopping at Trader Joe's is that it gives us the opportunity to explore the chain's wealth of rotating seasonal products. There are the highly-anticipated returning items around the holidays, like the multitude of pumpkin-and-cinnamon-laced Trader Joe's fall 2023 products, and, of course, those popular Candy Cane Joe-Joe's. Then there's the excitement of new releases, like the Crunchy Chili Cranberry Orange & Onion condiment that recently hit its shelves.

You might've already tried the brand's traditional Crunchy Chili Onion sauce, but this new seasonal version is perfectly tailored to your holiday meals, featuring "traditional autumn flavors" that "meet smoky ancho chili," per its label. According to the Trader Joe's website, the condiment costs just $4.49 for a 5.6-ounce jar.

So, what's in it? Its main ingredients are ancho chili pepper flakes, dried cranberries, and dehydrated onions in olive oil with dehydrated red bell peppers and brown sugar to sweeten it up a bit. The new crunchy chili oil also has crushed chili peppers, natural flavor from orange oil, salt, and paprika oleoresin, which gives it that festive orange-red color. Are your taste buds tingling? Head to your local Trader Joe's fast because it's only available for a limited time — and we have a feeling it won't last long.