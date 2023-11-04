Save Kitchen Counter Space By Hanging Bananas On A Hook

When kitchen counter space is at a premium, hanging your bananas from a hook can help free up a little space and keep your fruit in prime condition. There are several different ways you can do this, but it ultimately depends on how permanent you want it to be. If you are in it for the long haul, you can break out the drill and install a fancy hook under your cabinets. But if you prefer something that can be moved around or that doesn't require you to make any holes in your walls or cabinets, you can also visit your favorite online shopping platform and find a removable adhesive hook.

It's important to note that when you're choosing where to hang your banana hook, you make certain it is out of reach from direct sunlight. This will cause your fruit to ripen prematurely. You also want a cool, dry spot. Once your bananas have ripened, you want to store them in the fridge to give them a little longer shelf life if you are unable to consume them in a timely manner. Once you embrace this storage-saving practice, you will find it has other benefits.