There's One Ingredient In Artichokes That Makes Wine Taste Awful

In most cases, drinking a glass of wine with your dinner seems to just make your meal taste better. In fact, there are sommeliers who can identify the perfect glass of vino to pair with everything from pumpkin desserts to creamy pasta sauce. And yet, there are some foods that can actually make wine taste worse. So before you dish out your dough for a fancy bottle, remember to stay away from consuming artichokes in the same meal.

According to Science Magazine, artichokes contain an acid called cynarin, which alters your tongue to make foods taste sweeter than they really are. Cynarin accomplishes this by attaching itself to and quelling the sweet receptors on your tongue. But the effect only lasts for one bite, so when you go to eat (or drink) something else afterward, your tastebuds register an overload of sweetness as the receptors are open for business once again. This can create a pleasant effect if you drink water after eating an artichoke, for example, but not so much if you're trying to enjoy a glass of wine. Your vino will either taste overly sweet and one-note, or it will have a bizarre metallic flavor.