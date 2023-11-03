How Long You Can Store Opened Chili Sauce In The Fridge

Sometimes you buy a condiment that you don't usually use in daily cooking that might end up in the back of your fridge for far too long. For example, a bottle of chili sauce is used in specific dishes like a batch of slow-cooked meatballs, but rarely is the entire jar needed. When you look at the jar, there's an expiration date, but that doesn't mean an opened jar of cocktail sauce will last until it expires. So how long can you store opened chili sauce in the refrigerator? According to guidelines from the Food and Drug Administration, it will last for six months.

Six months is the FDA's guidance for ketchup and cocktail sauce after they're opened, as well. In order for the condiment to stay fresh for months, it's essential to store it in the fridge properly. Ideally, you should keep it in the jar that it came in and close it tightly to prevent air from being trapped in the jar. If you don't have the original jar for some reason (or you're one of those people who likes to put foods in reusable containers before they go in the fridge), use an airtight container that fully seals. And in case you're wondering, chili crisp or chili oil can last up to two years in the fridge.