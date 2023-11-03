How To Use Your Drip Coffee Maker For Pour-Over Brews

When it comes to making coffee at home, many coffee enthusiasts swear by pour-over coffee. With pour-over, you have greater control over the entire brewing process, including the temperature, brewing speed, and the amount of coffee you make. Experienced pour-over users can extract a superb brew with perfectly balanced and nuanced flavors. However, if you're picky about your coffee, you might have noticed that budget drip coffee makers often don't heat up enough to produce a good brew.

When the water isn't hot enough, it can't fully extract the flavors from the coffee grounds, resulting in disappointingly sour-tasting coffee. But there's a simple hack: You can transform your regular drip coffee maker into a pour-over setup and boil your water separately. First, unplug your coffee maker. It doesn't need to be on for this to work. Next, prepare your coffee grounds and put them in the filter basket, just as you would for a regular drip brew.

Then, heat water in an electric kettle until it's near-boiling (between 195 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit is the ideal temperature range for the best coffee brew). Slowly pour the hot water over the coffee grounds, making sure to saturate them evenly. You're all set! You can carry on with the rest of your morning routine as the coffee brews in the pot. It typically takes the same amount of time to brew as a regular pour-over, which is about three to four minutes.