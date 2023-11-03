A Mexican Chef's Top 3 Tips For Perfect Homemade Salsa Every Time

You might think making a batch of homemade salsa is as easy as throwing tomatoes in a blender with onions, peppers, and herbs like cilantro. While salsa is not an extremely difficult food to make from scratch at home, there are some essential steps if you want to perfect the dip every time you make it. Homemade salsa is delicious on its own with tortilla chips or as a tangy condiment on foods like eggs and tacos — so you don't want it to turn out too salty or too bland.

To help perfect your salsa making, we turned to an expert on the matter: Chef Roberto Santibañez. If you aren't familiar with Chef Santibañez, he's the author of several cookbooks, including "Truly Mexican: Essential Recipes and Techniques for Authentic Mexican Cooking," which was published in 2010. He's also the chef and owner of Mi Vida and Fonda Restaurants, which have eateries across New York City.