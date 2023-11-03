Don't Wait Until The End Of The Cooking Process To Add Salt To Risotto

Risotto is often said to be a challenging dish to make correctly. It is no secret that cooking perfectly creamy risotto requires patience, attention, and a strong stirring arm. In the pursuit of checking such boxes, however, you may forget one of the most important tenets of the kitchen: seasoning. If you want to serve up a risotto that not only has a velvety texture but also an irresistible flavor, be sure you are salting it from the very start of the cooking process.

When cooking food in liquid — whether you are boiling green beans or simmering a serving of pasta — that time is an opportunity for the solids in the pot to absorb the flavors of the liquid they are being cooked in. The longer the solids have to soak, the more deeply these flavors will penetrate them. In the case of risotto, adding salt to the pot early on gives the seasoning the most possible time to impart its taste to each grain of rice, resulting in a full-flavored dish rather than the bland bite that results from salt simply sitting on the surface of the rice.