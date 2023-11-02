Carrots Are The Hearty Addition That Adds Subtle Sweetness To Chili

Much like any other ingredient, there's more than one way to utilize carrots for your chili. Cutting it into bite-sized chunks to simmer along with the meat, beans, and other veggies is, of course, the foolproof route. Make sure they're sizable enough that they won't turn mushy during the prolonged cooking time. That said, a carrot puree is a fantastic choice for those who want to directly infuse the sweetness right into the chili. This way, the flavors meld into one another more seamlessly, with an extra thick texture as a bonus. Alternatively, you can also go for carrot juice. Even though it won't amp up the texture, you'll still get that lingering sweetness embedded into every drop of the broth. And if you don't mind a bit of extra work, whip up a mirepoix — the French seasoning base made from carrots, celery, and onion — for a more sophisticated, multi-dimensional chili.

Moreover, with the addition of carrots comes a world of possibilities for other ingredient inclusions. You can add other veggies with similar flavor profiles like sweet potatoes, butternut squash, or pumpkins, for a comforting fall twist. A vegetarian spin-off isn't bad either: Just swap out the meat for tofu, mushrooms, or other alternatives, then load the pot up with a rainbow of veggies. You can also sprinkle in lentils, chickpeas, or various types of nuts for a protein boost that will perfectly complement the carrots' earthy sweetness.