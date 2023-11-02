The Easiest Way To Remove Extra Liquid From Your Slow Cooker Meals

Slow cooker meals are indispensable when you want to spend the whole day out without sacrificing a lovingly prepared homemade dinner. Simply do the prep work in the morning, and voila — you'll return to a bubbling stew, fiery chili, or aromatic pot of beef bourguignon. However, if you're new to slow cooking and haven't quite mastered its nuances, it can be tempting to add lots of liquid to the pot to guarantee that your meal doesn't boil dry while left unattended. If you're guilty of this, you may have returned to a meal that looks brothier than the rich, unctuous stew you were aiming for. The good news is you can remove this extra liquid with a ladle or leave the lid ajar to encourage evaporation and thicken the sauce — just wait until the end of the cooking process to do it.

Most slow cooker recipes don't require huge amounts of liquid because these clever kitchen gadgets inherently have a very low evaporation rate. As the food in the pot heats, the generated steam condenses to create a vacuum seal under the lid. Keeping the lid on stops the liquid from evaporating into the air by trapping it within the pot, lessening the chance of its contents boiling dry.

So if you've added too much liquid, why not just take the lid off periodically to allow the liquid to evaporate? Because every time you lift the lid, the vacuum seal breaks, causing the temperature to drop and slow down the cooking process by up to 30 minutes.