Is It Actually Dangerous To Can Cooked Rice At Home?

Canning is a fantastic way to preserve food for the long term, but not all foods are suited for this method. Cooked rice happens to be one of them. There's a good reason you won't find canned cooked rice on grocery store shelves. Rice often contains a harmful bacterium known as Bacillus cereus, which multiplies quickly when left at room temperature. So, consuming leftover rice already carries risks, let alone attempting to can it for future use.

The environment that cooked rice creates inside the can doesn't help, either. When rice grains are cooked, their starch granules swell and soak up water, creating that thick, sticky texture we love when it's freshly hot. However, this very texture is not ideal when you want to can up the rice. It leads to trapped pockets of air and moisture, paving the way for mold and bacterial growth.

Starchy foods like rice also don't play nicely with canning in general. They're not the best heat conductors, especially when you put them side by side with meats and veggies. It's very hard for heat to fully penetrate the starch and reach the center of the can. So, the center may not be quite hot enough to kill off all the bacteria and sterilize the can's content. This could lead to a nasty case of food poisoning if you're not careful.