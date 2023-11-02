How To Transform Tonkatsu Into A Classic Japanese Pork Sandwich

Tonkatsu, the beloved crispy, fried pork cutlet dish from Japan that has captured the hearts of many people globally, is more than just a standalone dish. It is versatile and can be a game-changer for those looking to get creative in the kitchen. So, let's imagine this: You've just enjoyed a delightful tonkatsu dinner paired with Japanese curry, and now there are some leftovers. Instead of reheating the same meal later in the week, you can transform it into a new dish and experience the classic Japanese pork sandwich or tonkatsu sando, usually referred to as a katsu sando.

For the uninitiated, this Japanese fried pork cutlet sandwich encompasses a piece of tonkatsu between two slices of soft, pillowy bread, usually milk bread or shokupan. With each bite, you get a harmonious blend of crunch thanks to panko breading, and tenderness and juiciness, as well as contrasting flavors and textures, making it a perfect lunchtime treat or even a meal on the go.

To begin your transformation, you'll need your leftover tonkatsu, some milk bread, tonkatsu sauce (a sweet, thick Japanese condiment), and perhaps some mayo or mustard for added zing. For those who love veggies, add shredded cabbage to the sandwich.