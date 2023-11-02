When Dining In Chile, It's Best To Avoid Eating With Your Hands

Chilean eating is convivial and fun, with a large number of toasts, loads of wine, and late starting times — dinner only gets going after eight. However, to enjoy the country's vibrant dining experiences, it's best to brush up on local etiquette. In Chile, formal dining is common, and the silverware-only rule applies ubiquitously, even to pizza slices and sandwiches in bars.

Also, when holding your knife and fork, make sure not to talk — it's polite to slow down and place the utensils on the table when you want to speak. Additionally, keep your hands above the table for the duration of the meal; dipping down into the lap is suspicious. And toasting culture comes with its own set of guidelines, too. The host goes first, and all the guests look at the one speaking with glass in hand. Alcohol is only sipped after toasting, but there is no need to fear — a toast is thrown frequently. And while following so many rules may seem intimidating, they come together naturally, contributing to an enthralling time in the South American nation.