Bananas Add A Fruity Boost To Your Nutella-Stuffed French Toast

Certain mornings call for the taste of something sweet, and when it comes to making satisfying recipes that can instantly perk up those sitting around the breakfast table, French toast is tough to beat — that is until Nutella gets involved. Yet even a dish as decadent as Nutella-stuffed French toast can be enhanced, and thinly sliced bananas will do the trick with little effort required from aspiring home chefs.

The sweet freshness of the fruit can turn up the volume of tantalizing deliciousness for even a standard plate of French toast, but when mashed and spread on top of bread that has been coated with Nutella, your taste buds are in for a real wake-up call — regardless of the time of day you serve this recipe. Garnished with cinnamon, your choice of honey or maple syrup, sprinkles of chopped nuts, shavings of dark chocolate, and a light dusting of powdered sugar, this buttery, chewy meal will have you reaching for seconds without pause.