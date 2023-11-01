The Key To Rich Crockpot Lasagna Is Not Skimping On The Tomatoes

A hearty lasagna can be more than just a savory pasta meal. In the case of Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn's crockpot vegetable lasagna, the dish is both delectable and packed with nutrients. Hahn incorporates roasted red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, and zucchini to create a nutrient-packed lasagna that is delicious and simple to assemble. But, like most crockpot dishes, adding enough moisture is key for the cooking process. While water is commonly added to crockpot meals to serve as the primary cooking liquid, Hahn elects to do something different with her recipe.

Instead of using just sauce, Hahn opts to use a jar of sauce and a can of crushed tomatoes. "The reason I'm using a can of crushed tomatoes along with a jar of sauce is the crushed tomatoes have a high amount of water that we need for this slow cooker method and using this will add more substance than plain water," says Hahn. "Also, one jar of sauce is not quite enough ... using a small can eliminates ending up with half a jar of sauce to go to waste."

The crushed tomatoes relinquish their moisture while they cook down, in addition to releasing their natural sweetness and bright flavor. Plus, by opting to use crushed tomatoes, Hahn cleverly avoids a watery sauce that could dilute the flavor of the dish. This method results in a more flavorful and aromatic lasagna, and, as a bonus, prevents you from ending up with half-empty jars.