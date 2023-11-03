Every Curious Elixirs Booze-Free Cocktail, Ranked

Alcohol-free beverages are becoming increasingly popular at restaurants and bars, and it's created a rush for companies to develop products that can meet the taste needs of the consumer while still being marketed as a cool, ABV-free alternative to traditional cocktails. One of the companies doing just that is Curious Elixirs. Its booze-free cocktails, which are also vegan and made with organic ingredients, are developed by a team of herbalists, bartenders, and food scientists for maximum flavor and an ethereal drinking experience. Each sip is filled with a blend of botanicals, roots, barks, and flowers to create an entirely plant-based and nourishing drinking experience with the social vibe of a cocktail. Its entire lineup is also gluten-free and caffeine-free.

Curious Elixir cocktails are currently available on the company's website, where customers can purchase singular flavors or opt for its Curious Cocktail Club, a monthly variety pack that includes an assortment of four flavors. We sat down, cocktail glass in hand, to try Curious Elixir's entire flavor lineup. We based our rankings on several factors. Overall, we looked for a cohesive beverage that mimicked the flavors of the alcoholic cocktail that it was trying to recreate. We also examined if the intended flavor of the booze-free cocktail actually tasted like the ingredients the company included on the label or if the taste got lost or muddled by other flavors. Here are the flavors that exceeded our expectations and the ones that fell short.