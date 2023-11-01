How To Give Your Pull-Apart Bread A Savory French Onion Treatment

Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn's French Onion Pull-Apart Bread recipe is a must-have appetizer for your next gathering or party. This savory pull-apart bread combines gooey, melted Gruyere (or Swiss) cheese with melt-in-your-mouth caramelized onions to produce a French onion soup effect minus the soup. A pull-apart bread is a great choice for this appetizer as opposed to an actual soup or dip because of how unique it is.

"When I entertain, I love to put out a wide variety of appetizers, and this French onion pull-apart bread usually steals the show," says Hahn. "It makes a beautiful presentation, and when you pull it out of the oven, it always gets [praise]."

The base of this recipe is perfectly caramelized onions. Hahn explains that this step "takes patience" if you want to get the best results. Caramelizing onions is a technique that involves slowly cooking onions down in a pan. As the onions cook they release their natural sugars and develop a rich, brown color. Hahn estimates that caramelizing onions takes about an hour for this recipe, but depending on your stovetop it can take anywhere from 45 minutes to over an hour. Keep an eye on the onions as you cook them, look for a deep golden brown color and mushy texture. When caramelizing onions use a cast iron or stainless steel pan, these can withstand prolonged heat and evenly distribute it.