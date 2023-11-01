Why It's A Mistake To Brush Potato Skins With Unseasoned Oil

The skins aren't the most glamorous part of a potato. But if you top them with shredded cheese, crumbled bacon, and a sprinkle of chives, we're almost certain that your opinion of the spud skins is likely to change. Despite those recipes for loaded potato skins that include an array of flavorful ingredients piled high on top of one another, the reality is that without these toppings, the skins are sort of bland — something that's especially true if you coat them with an equally bland oil.

Brushing oil onto potato skins is non-negotiable, no matter the recipe. Fat helps the skins to maintain some moisture all the while helping them to crisp up without becoming too papery. Any number of cooking oils can be used to achieve that perfectly crunchy exterior, however, given that potato skins can hold onto flavor quite nicely, it's worth ditching lackluster canola oil or peanut oil for a more complexly flavored variety, such as a grassy and faintly spicy olive oil.

Since potatoes are quite neutral tasting, it's best to take every opportunity to infuse as much flavor into the spuds as possible. Experimenting with flavors by using infused or seasoned olive oils can give potato skins subtle depth. Able to elevate flavors in a really effortless way, these oils are a must when seasoning spuds, skins, and all.