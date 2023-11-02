The Scientific Reason Tomatoes Have Been Sent To Outer Space

It might not be the first thing foodies think of when daydreaming about their favorite meals, but food and science go hand in hand. From koji fermentation to the genetically engineered pink pineapple Del Monte produced in 2020, experimentation can be delicious. That's why thousands of tomato seeds have been sent to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of Tomatosphere, a free program that allows classrooms to study the effects of the intergalactic atmosphere on seed growth and development.

After their return from a 20 to 40-day voyage in space, these intrepid seeds are sent to schools. The Seed Foundation and the International Space Station Lab have been teaming up to make food science accessible, even for grade school-aged kiddos. Tomatosphere is a free, future-oriented program starring one of the oldest institutions in human history: Agriculture. It started in 2001, and, since then, over 3.3 million students across the U.S. and Canada have participated. Over 24,000 classrooms are involved yearly in the twice-annual program, which enjoys both spring and fall sessions.

Students receive two packets of tomato seeds: Ones that have been in space, and ones that haven't. Without knowing which packet is which, classrooms plant their gardens and monitor germination rates and development, while sensors track the temperature, pressure, and humidity surrounding the seeds as they grow. As the ISS National Lab puts it, Tomatosphere "uses the excitement of space exploration to teach the skills and processes of scientific experimentation and inquiry."