The Step You Should Never Skip For The Most Flavorful Italian Beef Sandwiches

The Italian beef sandwich has been a staple Chicago food since its origin in the early 1900s from Italian immigrants in the city. The original Italian beef from this time would likely have been chewy, tough cuts of beef sliced thin and cooked in a spiced broth till tender, and then piled onto bread. Not too much has changed about Italian beef since its debut, and with a popular media presence in the streaming show "The Bear," authentic Italian beef has become a must-try sandwich for people everywhere. If you're unable to get to Chicago to try the sandwich there, you can attempt to make your own at home. Tasting Table recipe developer Michelle McGlinn's Slow-Cooker Italian Beef Sandwiches are an easy way to experience Italian beef from the comfort of your home.

To get the most flavorful Italian beef sandwich McGlinn instructs to brown the beef before it touches the slow cooker. "There is a lot of flavor that comes with browning beef before stewing it," explains McGlinn. This act of browning meat refers to partially cooking it to get rid of any excess fat and also to creating a flavorful crust around the meat. This technique triggers the Maillard reaction, a food science response that happens when your meat reacts with a hot pan. Sugars and amino acids from the protein being heated begin to interact with each other and draw out moisture. The result is a fragrant, flavorful crust.